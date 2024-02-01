New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 84,208 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $51,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:EL opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

