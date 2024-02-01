New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Kimberly-Clark worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after purchasing an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $120.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

