NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.26

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 1571163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

