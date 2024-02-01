Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) PT Raised to $73.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.13% from the company’s current price.

NXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

NXT opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Nextracker has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at $154,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nextracker by 337.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 3,423.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextracker by 2,652.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 994,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 958,838 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

