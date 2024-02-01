Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Nickel Industries’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In related news, insider Justin Werner acquired 746,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.67 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,058.00 ($332,488.74). 59.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nickel Industries Limited engages in nickel ore mining and nickel pig iron production operations in Singapore and Indonesia. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi; 80% interest in the Ranger Nickel project; 80% interest in the Angel Nickel project; and 70% interest in the Oracle Nickel project.

