Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

