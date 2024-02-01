NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.55. 1,132,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,588,933. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

