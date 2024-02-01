Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Nomura Price Performance

NYSE NMR traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 2,899,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nomura by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

