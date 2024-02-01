Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,862,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 73.4% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 235,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.35.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $251.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.15. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

