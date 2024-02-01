Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northeast Bank

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 127.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.