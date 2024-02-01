Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Northeast Bank stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NBN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 141,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter.

About Northeast Bank

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.