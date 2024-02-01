NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.85. NOV shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 1,339,157 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in NOV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,331 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NOV by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

