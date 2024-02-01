Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.84. The company had a trading volume of 666,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,056. The company has a market cap of $222.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31. Novartis has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

