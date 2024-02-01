NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $3.05. NuScale Power shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 319,993 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $663.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. Analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

