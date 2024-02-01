NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016395 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016512 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.90 or 0.99998998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011236 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00186324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003496 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

