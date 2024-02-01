Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDGF. Barclays downgraded Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

About Ocado Group

Shares of OCDGF opened at $6.99 on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

