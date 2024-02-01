Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.51 EPS.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 323,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,637. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $99,063,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,057,000 after purchasing an additional 761,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 685.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $69,245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.