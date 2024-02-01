Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $585-587 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.17 million.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,334. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at $710,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Okta by 51.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in Okta by 57.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

