Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $391.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.59 and its 200 day moving average is $401.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

