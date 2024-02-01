Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Old Dominion Freight Line has increased its dividend payment by an average of 38.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $13.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $391.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.59 and its 200 day moving average is $401.20. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $295.80 and a twelve month high of $438.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Old Dominion Freight Line
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.