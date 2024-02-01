Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $9.98 on Thursday, reaching $381.04. 221,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,248. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $295.80 and a 12-month high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $393.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Susquehanna raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Insider Activity

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,232.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 123,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

