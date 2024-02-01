Old National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ONBPO)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of ONBPO opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.
About Old National Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old National Bancorp
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.