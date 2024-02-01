Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

