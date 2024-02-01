Old Second Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Old Second Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

OSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Trading of Old Second Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after buying an additional 572,257 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.4% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 849,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 496,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 420,215 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $4,045,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 269,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.