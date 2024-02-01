Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,589,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 785,131 shares.The stock last traded at $24.80 and had previously closed at $25.10.

OLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

