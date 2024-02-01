Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.95

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.95 and last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 52191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $752.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

