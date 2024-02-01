Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 547.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE OHI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

