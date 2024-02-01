Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.13. Approximately 110,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 411,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after acquiring an additional 674,824 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after buying an additional 149,068 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after buying an additional 1,057,698 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.