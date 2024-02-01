ONUS (ONUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.75 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $35.75 million and approximately $331.75 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36884789 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $147.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

