Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.
Opawica Explorations Stock Up 15.4 %
OPW opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70.
About Opawica Explorations
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Opawica Explorations
- How to Invest in Energy
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.