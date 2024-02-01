Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 15.4 %

OPW opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Opawica Explorations has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$867,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.70.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

