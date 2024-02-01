O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $14,028,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,023.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $972.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $950.27. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,047.57.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

