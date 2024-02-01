Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 274.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 98.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 51,268 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth $164,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oscar Health by 10.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 48.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,059,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 347,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

