Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

