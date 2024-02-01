Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ OXLCN opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
