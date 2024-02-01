Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OXLCP opened at $23.42 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
