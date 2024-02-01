Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $3.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.

PGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PGY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.