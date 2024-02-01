Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Receives $3.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.23.
PGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
