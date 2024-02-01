Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 2,798,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,333,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.23.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,156 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

