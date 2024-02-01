Park National (NYSE:PRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.26

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $137.26, with a volume of 35891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Park National

Park National Trading Down 4.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. Park National had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Park National by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Park National by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.