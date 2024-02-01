Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.0% of Keybank National Association OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.43% of Parker-Hannifin worth $215,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $24.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $488.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $496.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $453.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

