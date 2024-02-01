Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $23.90-24.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.900-24.500 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $485.00 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,173.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 142.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

View Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.