PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 8,379 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,472,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,705,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a PE ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PaySign

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. PaySign had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on PaySign

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.