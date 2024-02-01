PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $51.01. Approximately 1,708,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,276,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.