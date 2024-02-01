PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James lifted their target price on PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $459.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -161.54%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

