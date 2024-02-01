Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $73.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pentair by 17.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.19.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

