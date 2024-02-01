Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.
Shares of PNR stock opened at $73.17 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.
In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 207,940 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.1% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.
