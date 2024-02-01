Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $247,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $145.17 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $147.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.97.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
