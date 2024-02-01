Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
