Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Powell Industries stock opened at $118.53 on Thursday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,628 shares in the company, valued at $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,748,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,985,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $309,897.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,740,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,933,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,627 shares of company stock worth $1,709,678 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

