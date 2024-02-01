Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 178 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after buying an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,392. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

