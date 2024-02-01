Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 75,113 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 77.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of IonQ worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IONQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in IonQ by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in IonQ by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 31.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,330. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $324,265.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 73,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $970,234.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 646,553 shares in the company, valued at $8,540,965.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $324,265.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,621,788 shares in the company, valued at $87,473,819.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

About IonQ

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.