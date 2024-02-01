Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

CCJ stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 3,351,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,226. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

