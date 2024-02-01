Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 65,500 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 65,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNX. UBS Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $398,794.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,314.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,283,655 shares of company stock worth $231,857,002. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.4 %

SNX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $99.54. 117,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,112. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.